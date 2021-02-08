The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board has elected new leaders to guide the national Beef Checkoff through 2021.
Hugh Sanburg, the 2020 vice chairman, will serve as Beef Board chairman. Norman Voyles Jr. will transition from his role as the 2020 secretary-treasurer to become the vice chairman. Jimmy Taylor is the newest member of the officer team, becoming secretary-treasurer.
Sanburg is from Eckert, Colo., where he and his brother are managing partners of their primarily horned Hereford cow-calf operation, accompanied by a Registered Hereford operation to complement the commercial herd.
Sanburg graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a degree in mining engineering in 1983 before moving back to the home ranch in western Colorado. He has been an active member of the Colorado Farm Bureau and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and is a past chairman of the Gunnison Basin Roundtable. In 2020, he received Colorado Farm Bureau’s Service to Ag Award.
“As I begin my tenure as CBB chair, the beef industry continues to face many challenges,” Sanburg said in a press release.
In the coming year, the Beef Board “will do our absolute best to advance the beef industry, make informed decisions and encourage checkoff contractors to execute programs and initiatives that accomplish our primary goal — driving demand for beef,” he said.
Voyles owns and operates a seventh-generation grain and livestock farm near Martinsville, Ind., with his brother and son. He received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Purdue University and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from the University of Nebraska.
Voyles is a member of the Morgan County Beef Cattle Association, the Indiana Cattlemen’s Association and the Indiana Farm Bureau and is a past member of the Farm Service Agency board of directors and the Morgan County Fair board.
Taylor and his wife, Tracy, run a commercial Angus herd near Cheyenne, Okla., consisting of approximately 600 females on 12,000 acres. Their ranching efforts have earned them the 2011 Certified Angus Beef Commitment to Excellence Award and the 2013 Oklahoma Angus Association Commercial Breeder of the Year. Taylor has also served on several local and state boards.
Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, said the new officers have given much time and energy to the beef industry over the years, and their experience as both leaders and cattle producers will serve the Beef Board well.
“Hugh, Norm and Jimmy fully understand the beef industry’s current challenges, as well as the many opportunities, and I know they will use their knowledge and expertise to help the CBB and the Beef Checkoff reach new levels of success in 2021,” he said.
To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.