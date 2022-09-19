U.S. beef

Cattlemen’s Beef Board has set its budget for checkoff funds during the coming year.

 Associated Press File

The Cattlemen’s Beef Board will invest approximately $38.5 million in Beef Checkoff funding for promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications during fiscal 2023.

The funding is subject to USDA approval.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you