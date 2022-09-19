The Cattlemen’s Beef Board will invest approximately $38.5 million in Beef Checkoff funding for promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications during fiscal 2023.
The funding is subject to USDA approval.
The Beef Promotion Operating Committee approved funding for 13 grant proposals. Nine contractors and three subcontractors submitted 14 requests worth $48 million — nearly $9.5 million more than the funds available from the CBB budget.
Producers are behind all the decisions the committee makes, said Norman Voyles Jr., Beef Board and operating committee chairman.
“We carefully consider every authorization request to determine how to use checkoff dollars to drive beef demand and provide producers with the best possible return on their checkoff investments,” he said.
The proposals were remarkably innovative, including many thought-provoking ideas and concepts, he said.
The FY23 checkoff budget includes:
• $9 million for promotion programs, including beef and veal campaigns focusing on beef’s nutritional value, eating experience, convenience and production.
• $9 million for research focusing on pre- and post-harvest beef safety, scientific affairs, nutrition, sustainability, product quality, culinary technical expertise and consumer perceptions.
• $7.4 million for consumer information, including influencer outreach and public relations initiatives, national consumer public relations, and work with primary- and secondary-school curriculum directors nationwide to get accurate information about the beef industry into classrooms, media and public relations efforts and supply chain engagement.
• $2.6 million for industry information programs, including dissemination of accurate information about the beef industry to counter misinformation from anti-beef groups funding for checkoff participation in the annual national industrywide symposium about antibiotic use, beef advocacy training and issues and crisis management and response.
• $8.2 million for foreign marketing and education, focusing on 13 regions representing more than 90 countries.
• $1.8 million for producer communications, including investor outreach using national communications and direct communications to producers and importers about checkoff results, ongoing producer listening and analysis, industry collaboration and outreach and continued development of a publishing strategy and platform and a state beef council content hub.
The full FY23 budget is approximately $42.7 million and includes:
• $270,000 for program evaluation.
• $585,000 for program development.
• $200,000 for checkoff communications resources.
• $550,000 for USDA oversight.
• $210,000 for state services.
• $270,000 for supporting services and litigation.
• $2.1 million for CBB administration.
