Cattle producers were among those invited to participate in President Trump’s signing of two executive orders on Oct. 11 to bring more fairness and transparency to federal regulatory guidelines and enforcement.
Third-generation cattle rancher Kevin Lunny of Point Reyes, Calif., was present at the signing and told Trump his family also owned Drakes Bay oyster farm until it was forced out of business by the National Park Service.
The demise of the oyster farm was the result of an environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act that cost the Lunny family millions of dollars and lasted more than eight years.
The rest of agriculture within the Point Reyes National Seashore, including 24 other ranching families, are facing the same process, he said.
He urged Trump to make sure federal policies are managed in a way that family farmers and ranchers actually benefit and survive the process “so they’re not just for federal agencies that have pre-decided what they want before the process has begun and for professional litigants that abuse the process.”
In signing the executive orders, Trump said a lack of transparency and accountability under the Obama administration “allowed federal agencies to commit horrible abuses against the American people.”
“Agencies abused their power by imposing unlawful and secret interpretations of regulations as well as by threatening families and businesses with unfair and unexpected penalties,” he said.
The “Improved Agency Guidance Documents” order requires agencies to put their guidance documents on easily searchable websites for public access and to seek public comment on the most important guidance they issue. It also allows the public to ask agencies to withdraw guidance they believe is wrong.
The “Transparency and Fairness” order prohibits agencies from enforcing rules they have not made publicly known in advance. It also instructs agencies to offer opinion letters to individuals and businesses requesting them so they can learn how to comply.
Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, wasn’t available for comment on Monday. But in the latest "Beltway Beef" podcast, he said NCBA spends a lot of time talking about NEPA.
When it comes to the federal government and the environmental review process and other processes, ranchers and feedlot operators are dealing with experts who run the playbook day in and day out.
“So if you have federal agencies that are engaged in those processes that are using their knowledge of the home court to achieve a predetermined result to restrict what you’re doing, that’s not fair,” he said.
That’s not how these processes are supposed to work, and that’s not what was intended when they were created, he said.
“So I think this is a nod towards balancing the scale and making sure we’re getting back to the original intent,” he said.
The president is trying to make sure past abuses aren’t repeated, he said.
“Let’s set some federal rules for engagement and let’s make sure that people don’t feel like the deck is stacked against them,” he said.