Lower cattle inventory and continued contraction of the beef cattle herd will be the story for the coming year, an economist says.

High feed costs and widespread drought are driving contraction in the beef cattle herd. But beef production continues to increase even with tighter cattle supplies.

“The beef industry is finding ways to do more with less,” said Brett Wilder, University of Idaho assistant professor of farm business management extension education.

