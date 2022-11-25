The number of cattle in large U.S. feedlots was down 2% year over year on Nov. 1.
The decline comes after a slight decrease on Oct. 1 and what seemed like an endless march of cattle to feedyards due to the inhospitality of the lingering drought.
The number of cattle placed in feedlots in October was down 6% year over year, signaling tighter feeder cattle supplies and a smaller number of fed cattle ahead.
Marketings of fed cattle out of feedlots were only up 0.6% year over year in October, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist, has been telling people since spring the cattle inventory in feedlots should be coming down anytime, but the drought kept sending more cattle to feedlots, he said.
Feedlot numbers should have peaked a year or a year and a half ago, but the 12 month rolling average didn’t peak until September, he said.
“You can extend it somewhat, but it’ll catch up sooner or later,” he said.
And it’s starting to kick in, he said.
“This is really just the beginning of what we’re going to see as an industry at what’s coming at us — it’s pretty significant,” he said.
Lower feedlot numbers aren’t really a big surprise and a 2% decrease isn’t significant, but it’s confirmation of what the industry has been expecting and the trend that’s in place, he said.
“We just don’t have as many cattle,” he said.
There’s no chance the 12-month average of cattle in feedlots, which peaked in September, is going to go back up at this point. The number of heifers in feedlots has to come down at some point, but they haven’t yet. But feedlot numbers are going to be lower than year-ago levels for the foreseeable future, he said.
Cattle prices have been trending higher, and they’re going to continue trending higher in 2023. The level of liquidation is much like it was in 2014, he said.
Cattle prices have been running pretty close to double digits higher year over year in 2022, depending on the sector. They’ll probably be up another 6% to 7% next year, he said.
“At some point in time, prices are going to spike dramatically higher like 2014-2015,” he said.
The drought is still going, but eventually producers will start holding back heifers and cows to rebuild, and cattle numbers for slaughter will continue getting tighter, he said.
“At some point, we’re going to save every heifer out there as replacement heifers … and stop culling cows,” he said.
That could happen in 2023, but it probably won’t happen until 2024, he said.
“If next spring looks at least average, we’re going to start rebuilding the herd,” he said.
That would pull feedlot and beef production down more severely, he said.
Feedlot production, cattle slaughter and beef production are all going to decline in 2023. How much they decline depends on when drought conditions improve and the industry starts rebuilding, he said.
