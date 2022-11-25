Feedlot (copy)

The number of cattle in feedlot declined 2% year over year on Nov. 1.

The number of cattle in large U.S. feedlots was down 2% year over year on Nov. 1.

The decline comes after a slight decrease on Oct. 1 and what seemed like an endless march of cattle to feedyards due to the inhospitality of the lingering drought.

