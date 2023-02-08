Cattle.jpg (copy)

Analysts expect the cattle supply to be tight for the next two years.

 S. John Collins/EO Media Group File

While the basic overall outlook for cattle markets hasn’t changed over the last few years, the magnitude of the drought has caused cattle numbers to tighten faster than anticipated.

“The cow herd is back to the previous cycle lows already. We thought that would take another two years,” said Randy Blach, Cattle Fax CEO.

