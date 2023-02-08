While the basic overall outlook for cattle markets hasn’t changed over the last few years, the magnitude of the drought has caused cattle numbers to tighten faster than anticipated.
“The cow herd is back to the previous cycle lows already. We thought that would take another two years,” said Randy Blach, Cattle Fax CEO.
“So the market’s going to find itself very short on supply in the next 24 months,” he said speaking from National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention in New Orleans last week.
There’s going to be less production, and the market will have to ration that smaller supply with somewhat higher prices, he said.
“Retail prices have actually had some of that anticipated and built in. So we’re not expecting a significant change for what the consumer pays for our product in 2023,” he said.
But he does expect to see wholesale prices move higher again into the spring and again in the fall. He also expects strong spreads or premiums associated with choice grade beef, Certified Angus Beef and prime grade beef because the market is demanding that high-quality product.
“It’s a tremendous product, and consumers have told us with their purchasing pattern that ‘we want more of that,’” he said.
Beef makes up about 28% of protein consumption between beef, pork and poultry, but it has made up more than 50% of the total retail spending increase among those proteins in the last 20 years, he said.
“It’s a go-to protein,” he said.
That “pocketbook battle” is one thing the beef industry has figured out it needs to focus on, he said.
While cattle prices are expected higher on tight supplies, one of the big things for livestock producers — whether beef, pork or poultry — moving forward is stabilizing feed costs.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, it put markets in chaos and crisis mode because the Ukrainian region supplies a lot of grain to other parts of the world. The market was trying to figure out how short it was going to be. Then there was a drought in the western Corn Belt in the U.S., he said.
“So I would say it all starts with stabilizing costs of productions,” he said.
It’s been wonderful that U.S. grain producers could make money, they were long overdue. But they need to be prepared for prices to soften some, he said.
“If we do in fact see this La Nina weather pattern break, as we’re anticipating … then the odds are much, much improved that we’ll see a better corn crop, a better soybean crop, a better hay crop,” he said.
But he expects more volatility ahead and encourages cattle producers to look for options to buy puts in futures markets and consider the Livestock Risk Protection program to manage risks on feeder cattle and fed cattle.
“Those are tremendous products that I think can really help producers as we navigate through these crazy times ahead,” he said.
