The cattle market outlook for 2022 is a mixed bag, an agricultural economist says.
On one hand, cattle prices are higher year over year. On the other, cattle farmers and ranchers are facing higher input expenses.
At $140 per hundredweight, slaughter steer prices are 17.5% above 2021 prices.
“But even with higher prices, farmers and ranchers will travel a rocky road to profitability, paved with inflation and higher input costs in 2022,” said Bernt Nelson, an economist with American Farm Bureau Federation.
Producers are facing increases in both feed and non-feed inputs, resulting in increased break-even prices.
“Whether cattle prices will increase enough to offset the increase in costs and provide profitability remains in question,” he said in the latest “Market Intel” report.
“One of the greatest concerns faced by farmers and ranchers in 2022 is rising input costs, more specifically, feed,” he said.
While cattle prices and input costs vary across the country, estimates for Iowa by Iowa State University give a general idea of current conditions versus a year ago.
In estimating returns to finish a yearling steer, total costs for April are estimated at $1,832.86. Of those total costs, feed accounted for 25.4% or $465.35.
Feed cost this April increased nearly 12% year over year, and that increase was even steeper in March — up 22%.
Given a sales value on the finished yearling of $1,872.78, an Iowa cattle feeder is looking at a $39.92 per-head profit in April, according to the university’s estimates.
But there’s more to markets than cattle prices and input costs. Supply and demand also factor in, he said.
The cattle supply is forecast to decrease, as the industry is in the contraction phase of the cattle cycle. The calf crop on Jan. 1 was down 1.2% year over year, and the cow inventory was down 2.3% year over year.
While USDA is forecasting only a small decrease in domestic consumer consumption, beef imports also play a factor in markets — and those imports in March were up 29% year over year.
On the flip side, USDA is forecasting a 1.8% decline in U.S. beef exports in 2022 — although still well above the five-year average.
“A strengthening U.S. dollar will make it more expensive for other countries to buy U.S. beef while at the same time making it more affordable for the U.S. to import beef from other countries,” he said.
Yet, first quarter beef exports were reported at record levels, primarily to the Asian markets with China leading the way, he said.
“All these factors create a complex cattle market outlook complete with many peaks and valleys for 2022,” he said.