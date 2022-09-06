At one of his first 4-H meetings, someone asked Randy Kessler what he wanted to do when he grew up.
He said he wanted to raise Angus bulls, sell them to commercial cattlemen and show for 50 years in a row at the Walla Walla Fair.
He was 9.
Today, Kessler, 69, is a Milton-Freewater, Ore., rancher, and he hasn’t missed a year at the Walla Walla Fair in six decades.
“I’m probably having as much fun as I did when I was 9 my first year,” he said. “I’m like a little kid in a candy store.”
Kessler manages more than 300 cows. This year marked his 60th year showing cattle at the fair in Walla Walla, Wash. He first showed in 1962.
It would have been his 61st, but the fair paused for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Kessler’s father raised row crops. Kessler wanted a heifer, so his father bought him one for a 4-H project.
“I wanted an Angus, most of them were Herefords back in those days,” Kessler remembered.
He doesn’t remember today why he preferred Angus back then: “I was just a little kid. It’s just what I wanted.”
Back then, a fellow rancher showed Angus cattle at a lot of fairs. It was an inspiration to the young Kessler.
“I just early on set a goal that I wanted to show consistently every year at the fair, not miss a year,” Kessler said.
He had a high draft number, so he avoided being drafted into military service.
“A lot of people missed a year because of that, or college or something, and I just didn’t,” Kessler said. “That was my goal, to try to set a record.”
Has he?
“I don’t know,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t know where the bar is.”
Kessler showed his cattle at up to seven fairs throughout the years, trying to build recognition for his business, Kessler Angus, as well as educate fairgoers who aren’t familiar with raising livestock.
“It’s good to have a cow on display, and we have a lot of information about cattle, showing the positive side and that we take care of them,” he said.
More recently, he’s only attended the Walla Walla Fair.
He showed eight cattle this year. He received champion Angus female and reserve supreme champion female for Kesslers Rainbow K089 and supreme champion bull and champion Angus bull for Kesslers Pacific K070.
“It’s just been something we’ve always done, ever since I was a kid,” daughter Tierra Kessler Duke said. “Even when we were little, and we could first lead cattle, we’ve been showing here, right along with him.”
Kessler owns and manages the business. Duke does the bookkeeping and marketing and helps around the ranch.
The family gets ready for fair every year, she said.
“It’s crazy that he knew what he wanted to do when he was 9 years old, and he’s doing it,” Duke said. “It’s special to watch him just enjoy it so much.”
Kessler plans to keep showing at the fair in the future.
“I figure I’ll stop when I’m dead,” he said with a laugh.
Any advice to 9-year-olds today?
“If they have a dream, go for it,” he said. “Give her a try. It’s been a fun ride.”
