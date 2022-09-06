0909_CP_MW Randy Kessler courtesy

Milton-Freewater, Ore., rancher Randy Kessler showed cattle for the 60th consecutive year at the Walla Walla Fair. He’s with his champion Angus female and reserve supreme champion female, Kesslers Rainbow K089, and also won supreme champion bull and champion Angus bull with Kesslers Pacific K070.

At one of his first 4-H meetings, someone asked Randy Kessler what he wanted to do when he grew up.

He said he wanted to raise Angus bulls, sell them to commercial cattlemen and show for 50 years in a row at the Walla Walla Fair.

