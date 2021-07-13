Groups representing cattle producers were quick to rally around President Biden’s executive order to revive antitrust enforcement and restore market competition throughout the U.S. economy.
The order includes 72 initiatives by more than a dozen federal agencies, including a few aimed at key concerns in the cattle industry.
The order directs USDA to consider issuing new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act making it easier for producers to bring and win claims.
It also directs USDA to develop a plan to increase opportunities for producers to sell their product in fair, transparent and competitive markets.
Additionally, it directs USDA to consider issuing new rules defining the “Product of USA” label.
Following the signing of the executive order, USDA released its plans to tackle those directives, including a $500 million strategy to expand processing capacity in the beef industry.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association called the initiatives vital steps toward a more resilient beef supply chain and increasing opportunities for cattle producer profitability.
“NCBA’s top priority in Washington is pushing for policies that strengthen the business climate for our producers,” Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs, said in a statement.
“We thank President Biden and Secretary (Tom) Vilsack for the leadership and swift action they've shown on some of the top issues impacting our producers,” he said.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association said Biden’s executive order is an important step toward restoring a fair and equitable food system.
Biden’s executive order comes just weeks after USCA testified before the Senate Agriculture Committee on concentration in the meatpacking industry, Brooke Miller USCA president, said.
“USCA’s testimony was loud and clear — the Big Four meatpackers have held their thumb on the scales for far too long, tilting the playing field to their advantage and forcing more and more independent cattle producers out of business,” he said.
R-CALF USA is also pleased.
“We’ve urged administration after administration for the past 20 years to begin proper enforcement of both antitrust laws and the 100-year-old Packers and Stockyards Act, and this is the first administration to actually take action,” Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO, said.
The Packers and Stockyards Act has been completely ineffective in preventing the concentrated meatpackers from purging competition from the U.S cattle market, he said.
“If these rules are brought to fruition, they will go a long way toward rebalancing the disparate market power between the highly concentrated beef packers and the widely disaggregated independent cattle feeders, backgrounders, stockers and cow/calf producers,” he said.
The North American Meat Institute, however, warns the proposed changes to the Packers and Stockyards Act will have unintended consequences for consumers and producers.
“Government intervention in the market will increase the cost of food for consumers at a time when many are still suffering from the economic consequences of the pandemic,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute president and CEO.
The proposed changes will also open the floodgates for litigation that will ultimately limit livestock producers’ ability to market their livestock as they choose, she said.
“These proposals have been considered and rejected before, and they are counter to the precedent set in eight federal appellate circuits,” she said.