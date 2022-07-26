Two bills in Congress that would affect the way cattle producers market their animals and create additional bureaucracy were on producers’ minds during the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Summer Business Meeting in Reno, Nev., this week.
Producers have been discussing the two bills for about two years, said Tanner Beymer, NCBA senior director of government affairs.
One is the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, which would mandate regional minimum quantities for cash purchases of fed cattle.
The other is the Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act, which would establish a special investigator within USDA to examine and prosecute alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
NCBA opposes both bills.
The transparency act passed the Senate Agriculture Committee and will now go to the full Senate floor, Beymer said, speaking from Reno.
“But there are really only 18 legislative days remaining between here and the midterm elections, and there’s a lot of issues going on right now,” he said.
Congress has to fund the government and do something with appropriations, and the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade will likely take up a lot of time on the floor, he said.
“The likelihood of this bill moving by itself is not very high,” he said.
It takes 60 votes in the Senate to advance legislation, he said.
“I just don’t think this particular piece of legislation enjoys that kind of support over there,” he said.
The special investigator bill was passed by the full House and was marked up by the Senate Agriculture Committee, he said.
“But again, kind of in the same vein, they’re going to need to find some sort of a package to attach that special investigator bill to if it does have a chance of clearing the Senate before we close out the 117th Congress,” he said.
If the bill doesn’t get dealt with this year, it has to start the process all over in the next Congress, he said.
Addressing midterm elections, Beymer said there are going to be a lot of new faces in Congress in both chamber.
“It’s going to become more imperative for us to be communicating with those new members about these issues and why we have taken the position that we have,” he said.
That includes explaining why NCBA is supportive of the cattle contract library and transparency and why it’s opposed to this cattle price transparency bill and the special investigator bill and how they would be detrimental to producers, he said.
“Realistically, the biggest barriers to profitability for our producers right now is input cost. We’ve seen the cost of feed, the cost of fuel, the cost of fertilizer absolutely skyrocket,” he said.
Cattle prices have seen a modest uptick, and that’s helpful, he said, but unless input costs get under control, that’s really going to cut into profitability.
“That’s going to need to be top of mind for us as we look into the next Congress,” he said.
