Cattle industry leaders are gathering in Reno, Nev., this week at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Summer Business Meeting to formulate national policy priorities.

Members of Congress are “going into the fall of a midterm election season with a lot at stake up on Capitol Hill. Producers are really thinking about what that means for them going into the next farm bill,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.

