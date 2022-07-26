Cattle industry leaders are gathering in Reno, Nev., this week at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Summer Business Meeting to formulate national policy priorities.
Members of Congress are “going into the fall of a midterm election season with a lot at stake up on Capitol Hill. Producers are really thinking about what that means for them going into the next farm bill,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
They want to know what that means in terms of some of the issues they’re facing on their operation, things like extreme drought and continued supply-chain issues, he said, speaking from Reno.
That’s spurring a lot of conversation around where policies need to be updated and how policies can be responsive as new issues develop, he said.
“There’s been a lot of really nuance to supply-chain issues in things like ports and shipping container issues,” he said.
There have been rail challenges, driver shortages and trucking and transportation problems, and there’s typically not a lot of nuance policy on those issues, he said.
“So this is a great time of year in our policy process to revisit those, turn the wrench a bit, get feedback from producers around the country, make sure we really have what we need to engage in those conversations and that we really have the priorities we need to engage in the farm bill process," he said.
This fall there’s going to have to be a two-stage approach to NCBA’s efforts on Capitol Hill — pre-election and then post-election, he said.
With the potential for a change of leadership on Capitol Hill, the lame-duck session becomes very impactful, he said.
There’s not going to be a whole lot of more substantive business. Congress is going to try to fund the government by the end of September, likely with short-term extensions, he said.
But “depending on how the election goes … there might be some folks feeling like this is their last chance to get some things done, and really creates kind of an anything-goes environment as we get into some brinkmanship, probably on government funding, hanging riders onto bills, things like that,” he said.
So NCBA is going to be focusing on that, he said.
“In the background, we are going to see that drumbeat of farm bill oversight continuing and sort of building up toward next year’s more substantive conversation,” he said.
The cattle marketing bills that have been talked about the last couple of years could re-emerge, but they found their biggest moment in the Senate Agriculture Committee and don’t have much support beyond there, he said.
“Generally, we’re going to be seeing a bigger focus on those larger national issues as we get into … an election season like this,” he said.
As for its pre-election focus, NCBA will be focusing on how it can support the campaigns of friends of the industry on both sides of the aisle, as well as new friends that might be coming to Congress, and monitoring those races, he said.
“We also do a lot of educating this time of year. Campaigns are coming in, and they don’t always know about agriculture,” he said.
