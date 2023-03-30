USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has published a proposed rule that would allow the importation of fresh beef from Paraguay, raising concerns among U.S. cattle producers.
Historically, imports of fresh beef from Paraguay have not been allowed because APHIS has designated Paraguay as a country infected with foot-and-mouth disease. In response to a request from the government of Paraguay to allow fresh beef to be imported into the U.S., USDA conducted a risk analysis.
APHIS concluded that fresh beef can be imported safely from Paraguay under certain conditions, according to an agency press release.
Those conditions include verifying that foot-and-mouth disease has not been diagnosed in the exporting region in the past 12 months, the meat comes from premises where the disease has not been present during the lifetime of any of the animals and the animals were inspected before and after death, among others.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association opposes allowing the imports and is calling on USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to continue blocking Paraguay from exporting beef to the U.S.
USDA’s proposed rule to allow Paraguayan beef into the U.S. is based on 9-year-old data and site visits in 2008 and 2014, said Kent Baucus, NCBA executive director of government affairs.
“Paraguay has a history of outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease, and we cannot jeopardize the safety of U.S. consumers and the health of our U.S. cattle herd with outdated information,” he said.
The U.S. has the highest animal health and food safety standards in the world because it relies on the most up-to-date information and the highest science-based standards, he said.
“USDA should not proceed with this application until a thorough review can be conducted with current information that demonstrates Paraguay’s equivalence in animal health and food safety standards,” he said.
USDA has not responded to Capital Press requests for comment, but the proposed rule provides information on the agency’s analysis of the risks.
APHIS gathered data to support this analysis from records of the Servicio Nacional de Calidad y Salud Animal (SENACSA), from publicly available information and from published scientific literature.
In addition, APHIS conducted site visits to Paraguay in December 2008 and July 2014 to verify the information submitted by SENACSA and to collect additional data.
“We concluded that the overall risk associated with importing fresh beef from Paraguay is low and that Paraguay has the infrastructure and emergency response capabilities needed to effectively report, contain and eradicate (foot- and-mouth disease) in the event of an outbreak and to do so in a timely manner,” the agency stated.
“We further concluded that Paraguay is able to comply with U.S. import restrictions on the specific products from affected areas. Based on the evidence documented in our risk analysis, we believe that fresh (chilled or frozen) beef can be safely imported from Paraguay, provided certain conditions are met,” APHIS stated.
The agency is taking comment on the proposed rule through May 26.
