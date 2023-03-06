Country-origin-labelling (copy) (copy)

This 2015 photo shows the label on a package of ground beef indicating the country of origin of the beef.

 Associated Press

USDA is proposing a rule strengthening its requirements for the use of the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels.

The rule would allow the use of those labels on meat, poultry and egg products only when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the U.S.

