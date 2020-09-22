Cattle producers are expected to receive $2.8 billion in additional funding announced last week through USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
That would put cattle producers’ share at 20% of the up to $14 billion in additional funding for agricultural producers, according to USDA’s cost-benefit analysis of CFAP 2.
“We’re thrilled that more assistance is going to be made available for our cattle producers,” Danielle Beck, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association executive director of government affairs, said.
Payments will be $55 a head and based on a producer’s highest owned inventory on a date selected by the producer from April 16 through Aug. 31.
There are some nuances with the program, however. Breeding stock of cows and bulls, as well as cull cows, will not be eligible, she said in the latest "Beltway Beef" podcast.
Breeding stock isn’t eligible because there are limited funds for CFAP 2 and funding authority is through the Commodity Credit Corps, which assists with costs associated with market disruptions.
Breeding stock are typically kept for many years, and their value is less likely to be impacted by temporary price impacts. Non-breeding animals are more likely to be sold and more affected by changes in market value, according to an NCBA fact sheet on CFAP 2.
“Basically, all marketable animals are otherwise eligible,” she said.
That includes all calves born this year and replacement stock intended for breeding, such as females that haven’t produced offspring and males that haven’t started breeding females, she said.
“We’re really grateful that this additional assistance has been made available,” she said.
But NCBA also recognizes there might be some problems for specific segments of the industry, she said.
“We’re going to continue fighting and working with Congress to make sure that that assistance is delivered through an upcoming, fingers crossed, COVID assistance package,” she said.
The payment limit for CFAP 2 is $250,000 per individual, with provisions for corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, trusts and estates.
To be eligible, a person’s or legal entity’s adjusted gross income can’t exceed $900,000 — using the average for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years. Producers exceeding that limit may be eligible if 75% or more of their total adjusted gross income comes from farming, ranching or forestry related activities.
Producers can apply for CFAP 2 from Sept. 21 to Dec. 11 through the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center or online at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap .
Producers who applied for CFAP 1 will not automatically be signed up for CFAP 2. Producers did not have to participate in CFAP 1 to participate in CFAP 2.
FSA county offices will process applications as they are received. Program approval will be handled at the local level, and payments will be made shortly after applications are approved.
NCBA is continuing to monitor the information made available by USDA and will provide producers with that information on its website, Beck said.