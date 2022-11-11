The Biden administration this week launched a government-wide effort to identify threats — such as chemical, biological or cyber threats — to the U.S. food supply and enhance national preparedness and response.
That effort, the National Security Memorandum on Strengthening the Security and Resilience of U.S. Food and Agriculture, was signed on Nov. 10.
The memorandum means the administration “clearly understands that food security and U.S. food production is national security,” said Colin Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO.
It shows the administration understands the role cattle producers play in feeding the U.S. and the global community, he said.
Woodall attended a prebriefing on the effort at the White House, and said what really resonated was it wasn’t just USDA that was involved.
“We had the FBI at the table, the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and many other agencies that all understand what threats truly mean to this country and their job in trying to respond to those threats,” he said.
To have them all talking about agriculture, and specifically about cattle, was a positive sign that they understand producers’ role and are willing to work with them to share information and put in place procedures that could protect producers, he said.
Foreign animal diseases, and foot and mouth disease in particular, lead the list of producers’ concerns because foot and mouth disease could be introduced into the U.S. either unintentionally or by a terrorist group. The memorandum shows the government is also concerned about foreign animals diseases, he said.
“Hopefully, we will find even more opportunities to work with the administration to protect ourselves, including continued focus on the foot and mouth disease vaccine bank,” he said.
“This is something that once it is established we have to maintain it, we have to keep it up to date. This memo is going to help us really reinforce that message to Congress, regardless of who controls Congress. And as we go into this farm bill, I think it will help us make sure that that remains a funding priority,” he said.
But it’s not just the vaccine bank, it’s also making sure the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility being built at Kansas State University is fully funded and maintained, he said.
“One of the things we saw with the facility at Plum Island (Animal Disease Center, slated for closure in 2023) is that the backlog of maintenance just became overwhelming, and that facility was not performing like it should have,” he said.
The next step is working with the agencies involved in the memorandum — who don’t always have a lot of expertise in cattle production — to ensure they’re talking to cattle producers, he said.
“That’s why we’re here, that’s why we were invited to the meeting and that’s why the next step will be further consultation and coordination with them and looking at what these next steps are,” he said.
One of those next steps will be how to rely more on data rather than political agenda to drive the analysis of the threats and, more importantly, the response to the threats, he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.