Lab meat (copy)

A burger made from cultured beef, which has been developed by Mark Post of Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

 David Parry/Press Association File

While cattle producers embrace biotechnology when it comes to healthy and productive livestock, they say President Biden’s Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovations goes astray by supporting cell-cultured protein products.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association encourages the administration to support the biotechnology innovations already occurring in the cattle industry, said Don Schiefelbein, NCBA president.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you