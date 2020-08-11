Cattle producers are looking to improve price discovery with a new policy to encourage more voluntary cash trade in live fed cattle markets.
The policy was unanimously approved by members of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association during the organization's summer business meeting.
The industry has been wrestling with the issue of price discovery for the past year, Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs, said.
Following the fire at Tyson’s Holcomb, Kan., packing plant in August 2019, there was a huge spike in boxed beef prices and a corresponding decline in live cattle prices. The price spread between the two reached a high of $67 per hundredweight, he said.
“That was enough for us to call for USDA to investigate,” he said.
USDA expanded the investigation to include the even wider price spread that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread reached a high of $279 per hundredweight in the second week of May.
That was a “huge, huge, huge spread, an unreal spread,” he said.
Producers weren’t getting enough value for what they were producing in relation to what packers were getting, he said.
The problem is 80% of live fat cattle are sold on a formula contract or grid, and only 20% are sold on a cash basis. The cash price sets the base price for formula contracts, and there isn’t enough cash trade for real price discovery, he said.
The question is how to increase cash trade and improve price discovery in the marketplace, he said.
One option is legislation introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that would require packers to purchase 50% of their daily kill on a cash basis, he said.
But that would mean a huge shift in some parts of the country. Trade in Iowa is already in line with Grassley’s proposal, but cash trade in Texas is about 4%. If the legislation were implemented, a lot of producers making a premium on forward contracts would make less money, he said.
And “a lot of our industry has a real problem with mandates,” he said.
NCBA wants to focus on robust price discovery on a regional basis by promoting more voluntary negotiated cash trade while delivering premiums, he said.
“That’s the whole challenge — how do we get both sides to engage?” he said.
NCBA wants to “compel packers to engage in a way that doesn’t distort markets” and make cash trades attractive to both packers and producers, he said.
Voluntary efforts are already increasing cash trades. Increasing cash trade in Texas and Kansas would bring the most benefit, he said.
NCBA will be working with researchers to establish benchmarks for negotiated trade in different regions by Oct. 1.
“We’ll see how far below the threshold the market currently is,” he said.
If the voluntary effort doesn’t achieve the goal, NCBA will seek solutions through USDA or Congress, he said.
But it’s too early to say what that might be or when, he said.
While NCBA opposes a mandated minimum on cash trades, a few of its affiliate state cattle organizations support it. The voluntary policy was approved by all state members after a seven-hour meeting, he said.