Cows in a pasture, clear blue sky in a sunny spring day, Texas, USA.

A tight cattle supply and good demand for beef will keep prices strong this year, experts say.

A shrinking U.S. cattle supply should combine with adequate consumer demand for beef to support cattle prices throughout 2023.

But uncertainties caused by weather, high input costs, inflation and a potential recession could offset higher cattle prices, according to a new report from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

