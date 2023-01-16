A shrinking U.S. cattle supply should combine with adequate consumer demand for beef to support cattle prices throughout 2023.
But uncertainties caused by weather, high input costs, inflation and a potential recession could offset higher cattle prices, according to a new report from the American Farm Bureau Federation.
USDA is set to release its semi-annual cattle inventory report at the end of the month, and it will set the tone for 2023. Many industry experts are expecting the inventory to be down 4% to 5% year over year.
Beef “production has been aggressive through much of 2022 with packers taking advantage of profitable margins that may not be as easy to come by in 2023. Supplies of cattle will be tighter in the upcoming year, which may force packers to pay more to secure cattle and meet demand,” Bernt Nelson, Farm Bureau economist, said in the report.
For the third consecutive year, drought plagued much of the U.S. in 2022 and took a toll on pasture and range conditions in regions of the country with the highest concentration of cattle.
“These conditions were among the top reasons we saw contraction in the cattle industry in 2022,” he said.
While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports chances are pretty good for breaking the La Nina trend that has caused the drought, much of the U.S. remains under threat of drought in 2023.
In addition to drought-related contraction in the cattle herd, winter weather has given packers some trouble in securing cattle.
Cash asking prices in the Southern Plains have been holding at $158 a hundredweight for fed cattle. So far, packers have been unwilling to pay that, but they will eventually be forced to pay higher prices as supplies continue to tighten, he said.
The tighter supply is first felt in the feeder cattle contract market. The January feeder cattle contract is currently trading at $185.22 with the deferred months being much stronger. May feeder cattle were trading at $191.86 on Jan. 4.
Live fed cattle futures have moved higher as well but not at the same rate. Live cattle are still available in good numbers from a time when placements in feedlots were still strong, so the live cattle futures contracts aren’t moving higher as fast, he said.
Beef prices also affect cattle prices, and they continued to jump during the first weeks of January due to poor weather.
“Positive packer margins will spark aggressive buying because packers will want to take advantage of profitability when it occurs. Packers will be facing periods of negative margins in 2023,” he said.
One obstacle to profitability for cattle producers in 2023 will be the cost of production. On-farm production expenses in 2022 were estimated to be up 19%, to a record $442 billion, and costs for feed, fertilizer, chemicals and fuel are expected to stay elevated in 2023.
“While feed prices have come down from their highs, in most cases these prices are still nearly double what they were just a few years ago,” he said.
The cost of debt is another concern for farmers. Interest rates for operating loans will be double or even triple what they were just a couple years ago, largely due to the series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation.
