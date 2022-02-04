The number of beef and dairy cattle and calves in the U.S. on Jan. 1 declined about 1.9 million head year over year to 91.9 million.
“As expected, cattle numbers are down pretty much in every category,” said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University.
“We expected tighter numbers, and they were every bit of that and more,” he said.
Some categories are down even more than expected. The beef cow herd is down 2.3%, and beef replacement heifers are down 3.3%, he said.
That leaves limited prospects for herd rebuilding, he said.
“I think producers would like to keep heifers, they just can’t,” he said.
Drought impacted heifer retention last year, and “we don’t know what this year is going to hold for us,” he said.
Impacts were expected in drought-stricken states, and the biggest decrease in beef cows — in percentage decline and absolute numbers — was in South Dakota, he said.
Cow numbers there declined 11% and 189,000 head. Montana’s beef cow numbers were down significantly, as expected, about 6% and 90,000 head, he said.
Texas also had a pretty big decline — down 3% and 160,000 head — but not all of it was due to drought, he said.
Colorado’s beef cows were down another 3% after having liquidated a lot last year, and Nebraska’s cow herd declined 3%. Declines were also seen in the Southwest.
Beef cow slaughter was up 9% year over year in 2021 largely because of the drought, he said.
“That clearly indicates liquidation,” he said.
That level of cow slaughter represents 11.55% of the beef cow herd, he said.
“I would expect that to be under 11% if we weren’t liquidating,” he said.
Drought is going to play a critical role, and cows will have to be liquidated at an even bigger number than last year, he said.
The Jan. 1 cattle on feed inventory was up just 0.2%, the 2021 calf crop was down 1.2% and the estimated feeder cattle supply is down 2.6%.
“We’ve reached a point now where there’s just not enough feeders in the pipeline” to keep feedlots full, he said.
Feedlot numbers should go down noticeably in the next two to four months, he said.
The tighter cattle numbers are bullish for prices, he said.
“It’s going to help support prices because the numbers are even smaller than expected. We already expected higher prices, so it’s certainly going to support that,” he said.
Fed cattle prices broke loose late last year, rising substantially. There won’t be enough cattle to keep feedlots full, and there won’t be the bottlenecks in processing, he said.
That’s all favorable for cattle prices, but feed costs are going to be a factor for feedlots and cow-calf producers. Cow-calf producers are also going to be dealing with drought, he said.