The backlog in fed cattle last April and May due to shutdowns and slowdowns at meatpacking plants has been cleared, according to the latest Agribusiness Review by Rabobank.
The industry has made extraordinary headway in getting through the backlog of fed cattle caused by COVID-19-related shutdowns, Don Close, a RaboResearch senior analyst, told Capital Press.
Slaughter rates fully recuperated when plants went back on line. But the backlog resulted in carcasses that were 20 to 30 pounds heavier than a year earlier, and beef production has been extra heavy. The combination of good slaughter rates and heavier carcass rates “has really cranked the tonnage,” he said.
By mid-October, the industry had worked its way through the backlog, and weights have come down from slaughter being more current.
In addition, corn prices rallied by 80 cents to $1 a bushel and the higher cost of gain encourages feedlots to sell more aggressively and helps pull down weights as well, he said.
The good news is demand for beef kept pace with the heavier production.
“Beef demand throughout the summer has been incredibly good,” he said.
The transition from selling beef through foodservice to selling more at retail worked. And with people not eating out and not buying items like gasoline and clothes, they had more disposable income and elected to eat better, he said.
But there could be challenges ahead, he said.
“From today through early December, cutout values ... heavily depend on middle meats for holiday parties,” he said.
It’s also typically a popular time for higher-end restaurant dining. In addition, there are no conventions, and the appeal of sidewalk or patio dining at restaurants or firing up the grill becomes less attractive by the day, he said.
There will still be a seasonal pattern, but it could be curbed a little, he said.
As for exports, demand has been good, he said.
“We’re starting to see some recovery in volume going to Mexico, and that’s big,” he said.
Exports to Japan, another big customer, were incredibly strong in the first four months of the year. They fell off sharply in May and June when there was less beef to export, but they’re back into the normal seasonal pattern now, he said.
And while beef exports to China are "very, very small," month-over-month gains continue to grow well, he said.
As for the cattle trade, fed cattle prices softened with the backlog. The fact that it’s cleared should bring a rally now into December with fourth quarter highs of $112 to $115 per hundredweight. Large placements from cleaning up the backlog will result in a large fed cattle supply into the second quarter of 2021, but prices next spring should be in the high $110s to $120, he said.
Feeder cattle prices have eased up seasonally to the low $140s per hundredweight. The price on yearling steers peaks in October or November and declines in March through May, likely to a seasonal low in the mid $120s next year. But they should rally after that and be up to $150 by late summer, he said.