The U.S. cattle and calves inventory on Jan. 1 came in just slightly lower than a year earlier with a slight decline in beef cows and about the same number of beef replacement heifers.
“The cattle number in general is really more stable than anything,” said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University.
The numbers don’t indicate expansion or liquidation, they just drifted a little lower, he said.
Despite the pandemic, the cattle inventory ended up close to what was expected, he said.
Demand has been good and cattle numbers are a little tight. That’s going to be supportive when restaurant and export demand pick up, he said.
“I’m still a little bit cautious about that. But by the second half of the year, I think we could be better both from a demand and supply standpoint,” he said.
If that plays out, the industry could actually think about a little bit of expansion in the cow herd. Certainly the current cow and heifer numbers would allow that, he said.
Replacement heifers as a percentage of the cow herd are 18.7%, which doesn’t signal liquidation or expansion. But it’s high enough to begin the expansion process. Between the 2014 and 2019 expansion years, replacement heifers averaged over 20% of the cow herd, he said.
As for cattle prices, the industry is looking at a possible average increase for the year of 5% to 9% over 2020 on all cattle after struggling in the first quarter and maybe the second. From a cow-calf standpoint, fall calves have a decent potential for a 10% increase in prices year over year, he said.
John Nalivka, owner of Sterling Marketing in Vale, Ore., said one thing that stuck out in the report was the revision in the 2019 calf crop.
While he thought that number was too high in last year’s inventory report, the 400,000 head reduction is quite a bit, he said.
The calf crop is one of the key numbers in the report, indicating the supply for slaughter and production in the next 18 months, he said.
He also thinks USDA’s beef cow and replacement heifer numbers are too high.
Beef cow slaughter in 2020 was up 4% year over year and the highest since 2012. Heifer slaughter was down 2% last year but still the highest since 2011, and heifer slaughter in 2019 was the highest since 2010, he said.
With the floods and severe weather in 2019, he doesn’t think producers were retaining and breeding heifers, which would be part of the cow herd in 2020, he said.
“I just don’t think that all stacks up,” he said.
He also thinks the feeder cattle supply is lower than USDA’s tally. He calculates it’s down 1.5% to 2%, and USDA’s current inventory is about even with a year ago.
He projects the cattle supply coming out of feedlots in the second half of the year will be down 3% to 4%, which would be good for cattle prices, he said.
“I think most of us all think we’re on a better path for feeder calves and feeder cattle prices and cow-calf returns,” he said.
One stumbling block could be high grain prices. Those aren’t going to go away, and feedlots have to keep feeder cattle prices in line, he said.
|Jan 1. U.S. cattle inventory
|1,000 head
|Class
|2020
|2021
|Percent change
|All cattle and calves*
|93,793.3
|93,594.5
|-0.1
|Beef cows and heifers that have calved
|31,338.7
|31,157.6
|-0.6
|Replacement beef heifers
|5,808.9
|5,812.1
|0.0
|Replacement beef heifers expected to calve
|3,500.4
|3,546.6
|1.3