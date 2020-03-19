The COVID-19 pandemic is raising a host of concerns in the cattle industry, and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has been focused exclusively on the unfolding situation and its impacts to the cattle industry.
“Our continued top priority remains ongoing operations of the full beef supply chain,” Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs, said on Wednesday.
As has been noted by the White House and others in their response to the unfolding crisis, food security is a top priority, he said.
“Our role in that is essential to ensuring that grocery store shelves stay full of beef for American consumers,” he said.
To achieve that goal, the industry needs regulatory certainty throughout the chain to get product from gate to plate, he said.
In pursuit of that, NCBA has been engaging with decision-makers throughout the federal government to ensure cattle producers will be able to continue to operate in this environment. And it has received positive feedback from the administration on steps it is continuing to take to ensure the supply chain will stay operational, he said.
USDA is taking steps to ensure inspectors will be able to continue their important work to ensure the supply chain is moving. NCBA has been working with USDA as it updates its pandemic response plans on how the agency will deal with staffing if it starts having positive cases in those workforces, he said.
“Similarly, we are working with the Department of Transportation. We are pleased to hear that they’ve recently announced an hours of service emergency waiver for commercial trucks, including those delivering food products. We want to make sure that that is extended to include the drive time necessary throughout the livestock supply chain,” he said.
NCBA is also continuing to monitor operations in markets, where there has been a quite a bit of price fluctuation.
“This is not an issue that is exclusive to the U.S. cattle markets. But our producers have been hit extremely hard on the live cattle side in this equation, and that is something we continue to stay heavily engaged in — in order to ensure we are keeping those producers viable through this crisis,” he said.
NCBA has sent a letter to the White House encapsulating the needs of the industry and its focus on protecting the supply chain. Included in that letter was concern over the ability of western ranchers to operate as they’re getting into turn-out season on federal lands to make sure there aren’t any disruptions, he said.
The letter also outlined the need producers are going to have regarding financial coverage. NCBA asked the administration to look for additional avenues of flexibility to reduce the burden of existing loans and interest requirements, as well as access to new funds and capital at no or low interest rates to sustain their operations during this disruption, he said.
NCBA is also monitoring the unfolding situation on Capitol Hill regarding stimulus packages.
“Our focus is going to continue to remain on ensuring cattle producers and agriculture in general are taken care of and protected in any new package that may move forward,” he said.