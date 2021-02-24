The cattle industry had some big regulatory wins during the Trump administration, including navigable water protections, revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act and delisting of the gray wolf.
And cattle producers are understandably nervous about losing those gains under the Biden administration.
But the industry needs to remind itself nothing is going to happen overnight, Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said during NCBA’s Winter Reboot virtual conference this week.
“The president started off by signing a stack of executive orders … but there’s only so much that he can do,” he said.
People are worried the Biden administration is “going to just wipe everything away with the stroke of a pen,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
But if something took two or three years to get done in the first place, it’s going to take at least that long to undo it. The rulemaking process takes time, he said.
“The big stuff is going to take years for it to really work its way through the system,” he said.
NCBA is building relationships in the new administration because even during the Trump administration, most of the industry’s big wins came in the last two years, Woodall said.
The Biden administration is heavily focused on climate change, and there was a memo circulated among Biden’s transition team about how agriculture fits in that mix, he said.
“It was made very clear that they see agriculture as part of the solution to climate issues, not a part of the problem. And they even went one step further and tackled wildfires and talked a lot about how grazing is an important mitigation tool,” he said.
“It already has given us a seat at the table. The question is are we going to be able to maintain the administration’s position that we truly are a part of the solution,” he said.
It is incumbent upon the industry to do so, he said.
“This is ours to lose at this point,” Lane said.
The Biden administration has made it clear that conservation objectives can’t be accomplished without grazing and cattle production, he said.
“To hear that as affirmative recognition right out of the box from this administration really gives us an opportunity to engage,” he said.
That engagement is not just in what else cattle producers can do but to educate the administration about what producers are already doing. That’s been a piece of the puzzle that’s kind of been missing until now, he said.
“Engaging with the new administration and helping them understand how we apply those technologies, how we apply that knowledge to improve conditions on the ground, how we produce the best beef in the world with the lowest environmental footprint is going to be really important to keep us in that conversation,” he said.
The conversation is going to happen with or without the industry, and cattle producers can’t afford to be absent from the discussion, he said.