The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and 37 state affiliate organizations on Tuesday sent a letter to the leadership of the U.S. Senate and House agriculture committees urging them to address critical areas of concern in the cattle and beef industries.
“Soaring input costs, devastating weather patterns and beef processing woes have resulted in enormous barriers to producer profitability. Further, supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 have exacerbated these existing problems and severely impacted America’s cattlemen and women,” they said.
The letter addresses processing capacity, labor shortages, market transparency, packer oversight and beef labeling.
Market transparency is an area of high concern for cattle producers, and timely reauthorization of Livestock Mandatory Reporting is imperative, they said.
The current authority expires on Sept. 30.
“We continue to urge Congress not to allow this vital program to lose its congressional authority. The result would be a catastrophic and instant loss of market transparency, price discovery and information designed to improve cattle producers’ negotiating leverage,” they said.
They are also interested in proposals to increase the amount of information reported by USDA under program, including establishing a library of marketing contracts — such as formula arrangements — so producers can compare their marketing methods to those of others.
The availability of this information may aid cattle producers in capturing more value for their livestock, they said.
Another major challenge facing cattle producers is a lack of sufficient beef processing capacity, sometimes referred to as “shackle space.”
“Currently, cattle inventories are cyclically high and U.S. beef demand, at home and abroad, is at near-record highs. Unfortunately, while meatpackers realize massive profit margins, cattle producers are not seeing those earnings passed onto them … the cause of this imbalance can largely be attributed to a nationwide shackle space shortage,” they said.
They support federally guaranteed low-interest loans and grants to build new processing facilities and strategic support of smaller existing processors.
They also pointed out the need for a steady stream of labor, noting unemployment benefits related to the pandemic now serve as a disincentive for some individuals to return to work.
Changes to the H-2A program to include year-round labor would be one solution. A multifaceted approach, including workforce training and development, to address labor shortages from pasture to plate is also needed, they said.
The groups also support efforts to reform “Product of USA” generic labeling. That government-issued label can be applied to any product that has passed through a USDA inspected facility. It doesn’t adequately inform consumers, deliver additional value for products or provide true product differentiation in the marketplace, they said.
“NCBA is working with USDA and the entire value chain to ensure that accurate and voluntary origin labels are in place to benefit cattle producers and consumers,” the letter said.
The groups also want the Department of Justice to conclude its investigation into the conduct of the largest meatpackers following the 2019 fire at a Tyson plant and during the pandemic when cattle prices plummeted and boxed beef prices soared.
“Cattle producers have been bombarded with adverse market conditions for many years, and they deserve to know whether packer activity worsened those hardships,” they said.