Cattle producers and livestock auction owners are rallying behind legislation that would allow livestock auction markets to invest in small meatpacking facilities.
The bill would remove a barrier in the Packers and Stockyards Act that prohibits livestock auctions from owning, investing in and managing processing facilities.
The Amplifying Processing of Livestock in the United States (A-PLUS) Act was introduced by Reps. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.
It would allow livestock auctions to invest in small and regional facilities with slaughter capacity of less-than 2,000 head per day or 700,000 head per year. The bill aims to increase meat processing capacity and alleviate existing challenges in cattle marketing.
In January, the Biden administration announced a $1 billion investment in expanding meat and poultry processing through small and medium-sized packing facilities to increase competition in the packing industry and address bottlenecks in the supply chain.
The Livestock Marketing Association said the A-PLUS legislation is essential in removing an unnecessary barrier to cattle industry investment in the packing sector.
“We greatly appreciate Congresswoman Hartzler and Congressman Panetta introducing the A-PLUS Act to reduce a regulatory barrier that currently prohibits livestock auction owners like myself from investing in much-needed packing capacity expansion,” said Larry Schnell, LMA president.
“This is a great bill that will spur additional capacity and especially additional packers to increase competition and improve profitability for producers,” he said.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said the legislation would secure another tool in the toolbox to boost processing capacity and alleviate key challenges in cattle marketing.
“The need for new packing facilities has become a critical issue for the cattle industry,” said Clint Berry, chairman of NCBA’s livestock marketing council.
“The A-PLUS Act paves the way for the marketing segment of the cattle industry to be included as investors in these facilities, helping reduce dependence on major packers and improving the competitiveness of the live cattle market,” he said.
Tanner Beymer, NCBA senior director of government affairs, said the meatpacking sector continues to be the bottleneck in the cattle and beef supply chain.
“Opening more small and medium-sized processing facilities increases opportunities for producers to market their cattle and helps balance leverage in pricing negotiations,” he said.
The United States Cattlemen’s Association is also on board.
“The Packers & Stockyards Act is over one hundred years old. It’s time to modernize parts of this historic legislation that no longer make sense in the modern world,” said Brooke Miller, USCA president.
He said today’s livestock auctions are often family-owned and regionally based. “If one of these entities wanted to invest in a local processing facility to increase processing capacity for producers in their area, there shouldn’t be an outdated regulation holding them back from doing so,” he said.