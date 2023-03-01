Legislation to reform USDA commodity checkoff programs was introduced Tuesday in the U.S. House and Senate.
The Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act would apply to all 22 checkoff programs overseen by USDA. But the one that has generated the most controversy is the Beef Checkoff, and cattle producers remain divided over the need for reform.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association views the OFF Act as nothing more than another attempt to allow activists to dictate to producers. NCBA maintains the bill's sponsors, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, have long been supported by animal rights groups.
Under the bill, a checkoff board or affiliate may not engage in any act that may involve a conflict of interest, anticompetitive activity, unfair or deceptive practices or disparage other agricultural commodities.
The bill sponsors have worked hard to dismantle the cattle industry’s only self-funded promotion and education effort, NCBA said in a statement.
R-CALF USA, which has long called for reform and better accountability for the Beef Checkoff, praised the legislation, saying it would allow the checkoff to begin working for U.S. cattle producers rather than against them.
NCBA contends the legality and current implementation of the Beef Checkoff have been upheld by several federal courts, and cattle producers understand the high return on investment and increase in beef demand the checkoff provides.
“In 2021, cattle producers overwhelmingly denied a referendum to end the checkoff with detractors coming nowhere near the required signatures to petition for the termination of this vital program,” said Todd Wilkinson, NCBA president. "The Beef Checkoff has a long track record of support among cattle producers.
“NCBA will always stand firm in its support of the U.S. Beef Checkoff program and will continue to fight the animal rights groups and the members of Congress who assist them in their efforts to end animal agriculture,” he said.
“Congress has plenty of work to do that could be far more beneficial to Americans. They should focus on areas of urgent need, rather than wasting time on these unwelcome reform efforts that would only benefit anti-agriculture activists,” he said.
R-CALF disagrees, contending reforms are needed.
“The decades old Beef Checkoff program is ill-suited to meet the needs of today’s cattle farmers and ranchers. In fact, the program promotes corporate control and globalization over the interests of America’s cattle producers,” said Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF.
“The OFF Act will provide the necessary accountability and transparency to prevent the misuse of producers’ checkoff dollars,” he said.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association remains unchanged from its 2019 position on similar legislation — the group fully supports the Beef Checkoff but the program needs to be modernized and the legislation goes too far in naming all checkoff programs.
“Instead of focusing on all 22 of the congressionally authorized commodity checkoff programs, we need to reform the one that most needs it: the Beef Checkoff program,” said Lia Biondo, USCA executive vice president.
Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Dina Titus, D-Nev., introduced a companion bill in the House.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.