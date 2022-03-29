Feedlot owners put a record number of cattle on feed last February as producers dealt with dry conditions and processors were running at a steady clip.
The number of cattle placed into large feedlots totaled nearly 12.2 million, 1.4% above a year earlier and the highest March 1 inventory since USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service began the reporting series in 1996.
The placement number was higher than analysts’ average estimates. It was a big number but still within the range of estimates, said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University.
Several factors were in play with the high placements, including dry conditions in the Southern and Central Plains. Cattle in those regions have been moving into feedlots in January and February, he said.
Some of the higher placements could also have come from backgrounded cattle up north, where feed resources are tight. In addition, high prices could have pulled cattle out of the country, he said.
“I think producers were taking advantage of it,” he said.
Feedlots have seen relatively high placements during the last five or six months, he said.
“We’ve been pulling cattle ahead … essentially borrowing against the future,” he said.
But those numbers will tighten, he said.
“There’s only so much cattle out there,” he said.
That’s expected to show up in significantly tighter feeder cattle supplies in April and May, he said.
“I think it will happen in March,” he said.
Total feeder receipts from auctions, direct and internet sales for the first three weeks of March are down 17% year over year, he said.
Feedlots will have plenty of cattle to market for another few months, but tighter placements are ahead, and feedlot production will decline in the second half of the year, he said.
At 1.82 million head, marketings of fed cattle in February were up 4.9% year over year and a bit higher than analysts’ estimates, he said.
Fed heifer slaughter was up 4.6% in February year over year, and beef production was up 6.9% from a year earlier, he said.
The increase in both placements and marketings are relative to February of last year, when a massive winter storm limited movement of cattle in and out of feedlots, he said.
“One message there is that we are moving cattle well through the system,” he said.
The industry has had far fewer packer labor constraints compared to February 2021, he said.
“Even though we’ve got large feedlot numbers, we’re not backed up in any sense of the word,” he said.
As for feeder and yearling cattle prices, higher prices are expected due to tightening supply, he said.
“We will probably see the highest prices of the year at the end of the year,” he said.
Feedlots are working with a limited pool of feeders, and even drought won’t affect prices, he said.
“You can get them sooner or you can get them later, but you can’t have them both,” he said.
If drought conditions persist, calves that normally sell in the spring and fall could go to feedlots earlier and lighter, he said.
“It’s not going to change pricing very much because there’s just not many of them,” he said.