Placements of U.S. cattle in large feedlots were up 9% year over year in August.
That followed an 11% year-over-year increase in July.
The number of cattle on feed on Sept. 1 was up 4% year over year to nearly 11.4 million, the largest September inventory since USDA’s data series began in 1996, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
While August and July placements were hefty, it’s not like a bunch of cattle came out of nowhere, Derrell Peele, extension livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, said.
“We haven’t changed the overall cattle numbers. It doesn’t change the overall picture,” he said.
But it does create a timing issue. The bulge in summer placements will correspond with a bulge in cattle coming out of feedlots early next year, he said.
It’s part of the ups and downs the industry’s been dealing with through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reduced placements into feedlots in March and April, backed up cattle through the system in April and May, he said.
The number of cattle on feed is normally lower in late summer. The big placement numbers in July and August kept feedlot inventories from having as much of a seasonal low as normal. But much of it is related to the placement reductions in March, he said.
“It takes several months for these things to work their way out,” he said.
But it doesn’t mean there are suddenly more cattle. Despite the recent large placements, placements year to date are down 4.2% year over year. Over the course of the year, the total number of feeder cattle in the pipeline hasn’t changed from what was indicated early in the year, he said.
Cattle inventories in this expansion cycle (starting in 2014) peaked in December, and estimated feeder supplies on Jan. 1 were down 0.4% year over year, he said.
When using a 12-month moving average, feedlot inventories peaked in March and are currently 0.6% below that peak. The cyclical peak in placement was in February 2018 with another recent peak in December, and placements are down 2.7% below that December peak.
“We’re really through the peak of those cyclical numbers, and we’re really starting to see those numbers tighten up,” he said.
The 2020 calf crop was smaller year over year, and the calf crop will be modestly smaller again in 2021, he said.
A smaller calf crop, a tighter pipeline of feeder cattle and fewer cattle on feed should be supportive of cattle prices, he said.
And he doesn’t expect September placement to be as high as placements in July and August. From the numbers he’s looking at and what he hears anecdotally, feedlots are pretty much current, he said.
“I think they’re very, very close to being current relative to that backlog we’ve been fighting since April and May,” he said.
Marketings of fed cattle in August were down 3% year over year on one fewer business day.