The California Wool Growers Association will host the 101st Annual California Ram Sale on Saturday, April 10, at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Calif.
More than 500 rams including Crossbred, Hampshire, Oxford, Suffolk and White-Faced rams will be offered from California, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho and Utah.
Ultrasound carcass measurements and a Range Ram Index will be provided on all sale rams, according to an association news release. The Range Ram Index utilizes ultrasound carcass data collected at the sale and will help to identify the potential genetic merit of those rams in passing superior genetic traits such as larger loin eye area or heavier carcass weights into producer flocks.
This year's Ram Sale Trade Show will feature a variety of sheep health and equipment companies showcasing products developed to address sheep production, nutritional and health needs.
Ram sale information, including the sale catalog, schedule, lodging information and directions are is available on the CWGA website at www.californiawoolgrowers.org. To request a Ram Sale Catalog, contact the CWGA office at 916-444-8122 or info@woolgrowers.org.
Sale schedule
9 a.m. Buyer check-in and ram preview.
9:30 a.m. Trade show.
11:30 a.m. Complimentary buyer barbecue lamb luncheon.
1 p.m. Ram sale auction.
Location: International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St, Tulare, Calif. 93274
Contributions and the proceeds from the California Ram Sale support CWGA in its continued efforts to deliver lasting value to support and grow all segments of the California Sheep Industry.
For questions, contact the CWGA office at (916) 444-8122 or info@woolgrowers.org, Wes Patton at (530) 514-7250 or John Olagaray at (209) 663-7322.