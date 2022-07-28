SACRAMENTO — California’s 159th State Fair returned this year after a COVID-induced absence with fun, food and lots of animals.
Organizers of the fair have welcomed 60,000 to 80,000 visitors daily during the 17-day event that ends Sunday, July 31.
The sound of bleating goats hit as soon as you open the door to the massive farm and ranch animal pavilion. Rows and rows of goats, sheep and cattle rest in air-cooled pens.
“I have been showing goats for about 6 years,” said 4-H member Connor Correra from Solano County. “This goat’s name is Augie. He is 6 months old. I’m getting him ready for the show this afternoon when he will be judged on how he looks and performs.”
On down the rows of more goats and dozing sheep is a huge, well-behaved, Angus named Lady. She is owned by 17-year-old Molly Terpstra of Oakdale.
“I have been showing animals since I was 7 years old,” she said. “I started with sheep and when I was 12 I decided I wanted to handle large animals. I’ve had Lady for two years.”
Molly has a herd of 12 cows and calves and one bull. Ranching and agriculture is definitely in her future.
“After high school, I plan to go to Modesto Junior College and then to a four-year school where I plan to get my Ph.D. in ag business and ag communications.
“Over the years I have noticed more and more women in animal and ag industries as a whole," she said. "I think that is really great news!”
