A legal dispute over California’s pork production standards has landed before the U.S. Supreme Court, which will decide whether the requirements unconstitutionally inhibit interstate commerce.
The nation’s highest court has agreed to review a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which last year upheld a California law banning in-state pork sales from farms that use “extreme methods of farm animal confinement.”
Nearly two-thirds of California voters approved a 2018 ballot initiative, Proposition 12, that created minimum hog confinement standards. The restrictions were then challenged in federal court for affecting out-of-state farms by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation.
In 2021, the 9th Circuit determined the law doesn’t have an “impermissible extraterritorial effect” because the hog-raising standards only affect pork sold in California and don’t dictate prices or disfavor out-of-state meat.
“Under our precedent, unless a state law facially discriminates against out-of-state activities, directly regulates transactions that are conducted entirely out of state, substantially impedes the flow of interstate commerce, or interferes with a national regime, a plaintiff’s complaint is unlikely to survive a motion to dismiss,” the 9th Circuit said.
The agricultural organizations urged the Supreme Court to review the decision because hog farmers can’t realistically implement a separate supply chain for California, which means the state’s hog confinement standards will effectively apply to nationwide pork production.
California imports more than 99% of its pork, its state agriculture officials must be provided access to out-of-state hog farms to enforce the restrictions and shipping documents must identify whether the meat can be sold in that state, according to the plaintiffs.
Hardly any hog farms in the U.S. provide sows with the 24 square feet of space required by the law — most keep sows confined in individual pens with 14 square feet of space and prevent the animals from turning around for hygenic and animal welfare reasons, the plaintiffs said.
To comply with California’s standards, hog farmers will need to spend roughly $300 million to $350 million to reconstruct or build new sow housing and offset productivity losses, the groups said in the petition for review.
“It requires massive and costly alteration to existing sow housing nationwide, necessitates either reduction of herd sizes or building of new facilities to meet its space mandates, raises prices in transactions with no California connection, drives farms out of business and promotes industry consolidation, and will be policed by intrusive inspections of out-of-state farms conducted by California’s agents,” the petition said.
California’s lawyers argued the Supreme Court shouldn’t review the case because the law doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which allows only Congress to regulate commerce between the states.
The hog housing standards are an “in-state sales restriction” that isn’t unconstitutional simply because some out-of-state farms will choose to change their production practices to serve the California market, according to state officials.
Major food companies had already been moving toward requiring more space for hogs and some recently stated they expect to comply with California’s standards, undercutting the argument these changes are unfeasible, they said.
State governments often regulate activities within their borders that have ripple effects in other states, but invalidating state laws on this basis would have an overly sweeping impact, California’s officials said.
The hog standards only affect pork brought into California and don’t seek to regulate out-of-state transactions, they said. “It is entirely indifferent to the ways products sold in other states are priced or produced.”