SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that gives farmers and ranchers access to their livestock in or near evacuation zones during natural disasters such as wildfires.
Assembly Bill 1103, authored by Assembly member Megan Dahle, R-Bieber, creates a statewide framework that enables each county to create its own livestock pass program. Under the program, farmers or ranchers can apply for a pass card that will enable them to go past fire lines without an escort to rescue livestock.
According to the California Farm Bureau Federation, during past fires, road closures and other blockades have prevented ranchers from checking on and evacuating their animals.
During the 2020 and 2021 fires, the Capital Press talked to several ranchers who expressed frustration about firefighters preventing them from helping their animals during wildfires.
Under the new bill, signed Oct. 7, a valid livestock pass identification document "will allow for access to livestock without waiting for a law-enforcement escort," according to the Farm Bureau.
"What (livestock passes) allow is a streamlined process for farmers and ranchers to gain access to their ranch during a wildfire or other emergency to treat their livestock, feed them and water them, or, if necessary, evacuate those livestock out of harm's way," Kirk Wilbur, vice president of government affairs at the California Cattlemen's Association, said in a podcast.
A few counties, including Ventura, Santa Barbara and Butte counties, already have livestock pass programs. Agricultural commissioners from other counties have expressed interest in creating passes, too, but lacked a framework. AB 1103 provides all counties with the ability to build a pass program.
According to the bill — which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 — the state fire marshal will be required to develop a curriculum for the livestock pass program.
It's a similar concept to getting a driver's license or other identification card. To get a pass, a rancher will have to go through a training course. The curriculum must provide "education on basic fire behavior, communications during a disaster emergency and incident command structure," according to the bill, which states that the course should last no more than four hours.
Getting the bill passed was "anything but a cakewalk," advocates said.
The bill initially faced concern from firefighters, labor groups and the few counties that already had livestock passes and were concerned their existing programs would be changed.
Concerns from firefighters diminished after the bill was amended to ensure officers can still override pass holders' right to cross barriers in cases of danger.
Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, in a county with an existing pass program, said farmers with passes in Sonoma County have actually been able to help firefighters navigate the area, move animals that are in the way, put out spot fires and stop vandalism.
Labor associations opposed an earlier version of the bill, fearing that employers might force employees to enter evacuations zones, putting their lives at risk. An amended version of the bill faced less opposition, as it said an employer is not allowed to require an employee to obtain or use a livestock pass.
Finally, the amended bill allowed programs created prior to Jan. 1, 2022 — such as those in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Butte counties — to remain intact.