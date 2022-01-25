SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Superior Court judge in Sacramento County has delayed enforcement of a key part of Proposition 12 for 180 days after the proposition's final rules go into effect.
Proposition 12, an animal welfare measure approved by state voters in 2018 that requires specific animal confinement standards, went into effect Jan. 1, but part of the law will not yet be enforced as a result of the court decision.
Under Proposition 12, restaurants, retailers and other companies in California are not allowed to sell pork from animals raised in certain types of confinement, and companies that violate this by selling such meat could be penalized. Under this week's decision, however, this will not be enforced yet.
Judge James Arguelles of the California Superior Court in Sacramento County ruled Monday that grocers, restaurants and retailers would not be subject to enforcement of the new restrictions on whole pork meat sales until 180 days, roughly six months, after the state enacts final regulations.
The ruling was welcomed by petitioners, including a meat processing operation, the California Grocers Association and various business associations whose members sell pork in California.
According to public court records, petitioners in the case — California Hispanic Chambers Of Commerce vs. Karen Ross — had contended that they and their members should not be exposed to Proposition 12's sanctions until the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the state Department of Public Health write the final regulations.
The CDFA is more than two years late in finalizing regulations outlining what is expected of pork producers under the proposition, and petitioners argue that it's hard to comply with rules that are still incomplete and unclear.
Meat industry leaders and farm groups praised the decision Tuesday.
The decision "recognizes the complexity of the pork supply chain and the burdensome and costly provisions of Prop 12,” Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute, said in a statement. “To enforce the law without final regulations leaves the industry unsure of how to comply or what significant changes must be made to provide pork to this critical market.”
The North American Meat Institute and its members are broadly opposed to Prop 12 and had urged the state to delay implementing the law until CDFA creates the final regulations to minimize risk of businesses facing criminal sanctions and civil litigation for non-compliance.
Petitioners didn't get everything they had requested in the lawsuit. They had asked for a 28-month delay in enforcement after CDFA issues final regulations. The court granted a 180-day delay.
“In the court's view, the Jan. 1, 2022, date was calculated at least in part to allow producers to construct new enclosures after the act took effect. Consequently, although the court agrees that petitioners are entitled to a delay that extends past the date on which regulations are enacted, it disagrees that 28 months are required,” according to the ruling.
Although petitioners didn't get all they had asked for, grocery and other business associations say 180 days is better than nothing.
Proposition 12's egg-laying hen provision, which ensures eggs sold in California come from cage-free operations, remains in effect because it was not an issue in this week's lawsuit.
Pork industry leaders say this court decision, however, is only a thin victory.
Madeline Bove, spokeswoman for the Humane Society, an animal welfare group, said the ruling is only temporary and is not ultimately good news for pork producers.
"It only halts enforcement until 180 days after the long-overdue regulations implementing Prop 12 are finalized—which is expected imminently," she said. "[...] The order in no way threatens the existence of Prop 12."
Hog farmers, meanwhile, are still watching to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court will hear their challenge to Proposition 12, which they claim is in violation of the dormant commerce clause since the law would mostly impact out-of-state producers selling pork into California.
More time for companies selling pork to comply is good, opponents of the law say, but if Prop 12 gets struck down, that's even better.
The American Farm Bureau Federation "is pleased the Sacramento County Superior Court recognized that the state of California has rushed implementation of Proposition 12 without clear rules on how it will be enforced," AFBF president Zippy Duvall said in a statement Tuesday. "It’s imperative that the Supreme Court address the constitutionality of Proposition 12. The laws of one state should not set the rules for an entire nation.”