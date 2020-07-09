State-inspected and custom-exempt meat and poultry processors could receive grants of up to $100,000 to meet requirements for federal inspection, allowing them to ship product across state lines.
But custom-exempts butchers in the Twin Falls, Idaho, area contacted by Capital Press aren’t keen on the idea and don’t think the grants would have a lot of takers.
The Requiring Assistance to Meat and Poultry Processors for Upgrading Plant (RAMP UP) Act, introduced in the House on July 2, would provide $80 million for the grants through fiscal year 2023.
The bill’s sponsors say it is meant to strengthen the supply chain and give local livestock producers more options and smaller processors a larger commercial presence.
Don Scarrow, owner of Scarrow Meats in Jerome, said he is is proactive about food safety, He built his plant to code and could meet federal inspection.
But “I would have to sleep on it awhile to make that decision. I would give up a lot of freedom and be at the meat plant 24/7 pretty much,” he said.
Other processors, who are federally inspected, have advised him not to go that direction if his business is already successful, he said.
“I understand food safety and what you can and can’t do. I don’t need an inspector standing over my shoulder, and a lot of people feel that way,” he said.
He doesn’t think a lot of processors will go that route, but there’ll be enough of them to make a difference, he said.
Clint Carlin, who owns Carlin Inc. in Jerome with his wife, Denise, said he looked at getting federal status years ago and the process was “monstrous.”
He’d have to hire more people and comply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point regulations. It would also require refrigerated trucks, evisceration tables, a head inspection station and a liver inspection station. He’d have to add on to his facility, change out pens and provide an office, bathroom and phone line for an inspector.
It would probably cost him $250,000 to upgrade, he said.
“I don’t believe the profit margin is out there … to warrant going federal,” he said.
Grocery stores no longer have butchers qualified to cut carcasses, and producing prepackaged or boxed beef would bring additional costs. He couldn’t compete with large suppliers, and grocery stores aren’t set up to receive product from small plants, he said.
Many custom plants in the U.S. are already working at capacity or above and can’t fill customers’ needs, and there’s a shortage of trained butchers, he said.
The grants are a great idea, but it’s just not going to work, he said, adding that the distribution system isn’t there to support more meat from small plants.
“I think there’ll be very little interest,” he said.
He also believes some people will take advantage of the money not realizing what’s involved, including marketing and vertical integration.
Others might use the grant to make upgrades and let the federal inspection status go after a while, he said.
Gerald Knudson, owner of Knutson Kustom Kutting in Filer, said he keeps busy enough and wouldn’t be interested.
“I don’t want to sell anything or be inspected,” he said.
Besides, at nearly 75 years old, he’s about ready to retire, he said.