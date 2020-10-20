The first Stokrose bull sale will start at noon Nov. 5 at the Rathbun Sale Facility in Moses Lake, Wash.
More than 70 breeding bulls will be available for purchase, said co-manager Aaron Golladay.
"Nobody else is doing it that time of year," Golladay said of the sale. "That's a good time of year when people have a little time and probably have sold their calves, so they have a little bit of cash in their pocket."
The ranch offers a winter feeding program. Ranchers might choose to leave their purchased bulls for the winter, with delivery in early 2021 when breeding season begins, Golladay said.
Because it's his first sale, Golladay isn't entirely sure what to expect, but Oregon and California sales have been running strong, he said, with reports of more than $1,000 per head over the previous year.
Interest is already high, he said, following recent distribution of the ranch's catalog.
The Warden, Wash., vegetable seed family farm was established in 1981 by Finn and Anna Maria Clausen. Sons Shawn and Boe Clausen and son-in-law Golladay now manage operations.
In 1989, the farm purchased a small feedyard, using manure as compost to build soil nutrients, save on commercial fertilizer and get higher corn and hay yields.
In the last decade, the herd grew from 22 cows purchased from Rathbun Angus to a closed herd of over 700 Angus mother cows.
In 2019 Stokrose added "The Ranch" near Edwall to accommodate their cattle business expansion. Stokrose bred and weaned bulls were marketed at Rathbun Angus sales until 2019.
He had been raising the bulls until weaning for the past seven to eight years, and Greg Rathbun would raise them until sale date.
The sale takes the place of the Rathbuns' annual sale. Rathbun decided to leave the bull business and the Stokrose family ranch decided to enter, Golladay said.
"A lot of people that were his customers will not see a whole lot of difference," he said.
The bulls are fed grass, supplemented with a little bit of feed, to maximize their growth, but not too quickly, Golladay said.
"I firmly believe we have built a really good product that will not only produce steers that the feedlot wants, will produce heifers that you want to keep," he said. "We do put a lot of emphasis on what they call the maternal side of the animal."