In anticipation of the resumption of U.S. imports of Brazilian beef, R-CALF USA is urging Congress to reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef.
Brazil has a history of corrupt food-safety practices, and the import of Brazilian beef is a consumer issue and a market competition issue for cattle producers, according to R-CALF.
Beef imports from Brazil were suspended in June 2017 following a trend of food-safety violations and animal-health concerns, USDA stated.
The only way to end consumer deception and allow U.S. produced beef to compete with undifferentiated imports is for Congress to pass legislation for mandatory COOL on all beef sold at retail, said Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO.
While mandatory COOL — known as M-COOL — is in place for imports of several other food products, such as chicken, seafood and nuts, Congress repealed the requirement for beef and pork in 2015.
That repeal was the result of four rulings by the World Trade Organization that M-COOL discriminated against imports of cattle and hogs from Canada and cattle from Mexico that were subsequently processed into beef and pork.
The WTO authorized Canada and Mexico to impose more than $1 billion in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.
R-CALF is proposing a solution to WTO’s conclusion and a new M-COOL law for beef that would render WTO’s ruling inapplicable, Bullard said.
The WTO ruling was based on three issues — an increased record-keeping burden on imported livestock, inaccuracy in labeling and the exemption of large volumes of muscle cuts.
R-CALF’s proposal would address those issues with substantive changes to the old law’s recordkeeping and labeling requirements and by expanding the scope of beef products covered by M-COOL.
Under the old law, U.S. cattle producers were required to sign an affidavit regarding where the cattle were born and raised and leave it where they sold their cattle. Imported livestock were treated the same, and that was seen as a recordkeeping burden, he said.
But that level of recordkeeping isn’t necessary because all imports of foreign cattle, unless they’re going straight to slaughter, have to have permanent identification, such as a brand or ear tag, he said.
There’s no need for that additional recordkeeping in cattle born and raised in the U.S. either, as they would have no foreign identification, he said.
USDA didn’t want mandatory COOL, and “it was their intention to make it as burdensome as possible,” he said.
The new law could also address WTO’s issue with inaccurate labeling, which was based on some cattle being raised partially in two countries and the product label only listing one. Having cattle sellers provide records to packers on where cattle were born and raised could provide for a modified label — such as "Born in Canada, Raised in Canada and the U.S. and Slaughtered in the U.S."
The new law could also address WTO’s big issue — the imbalance of having to identify foreign cattle when about 60% of foreign-born and -raised beef was exempt from M-COOL. That was part of the discrimination, and WTO’s contention that the cost of COOL wasn’t justified by the benefit to consumers, he said.
“USDA tried to minimize the effects of the COOL law. That’s why there were so many exemptions,” he said.
R-CALF’s proposal would eliminate exemptions, including exemptions for processed items, food-service establishments and small retailers.