The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in early May aims to release its final plan for 4.6 million acres of BLM-managed land in Oregon.
The district in 2019 took comments on a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Southeastern Oregon Resource Management Plan Amendment, BLM Vale District Manager Don Gonzalez said.
The district is amending a 2002 plan that a federal appeals court vacated. A 2010 settlement agreement required updated information about lands with wilderness characteristics and an analysis of various management scenarios. The process also considers longstanding uses like grazing, and more recent activity such as off-road vehicle use.
Gonzalez said some people commenting on the draft EIS wanted to preserve wilderness characteristics on lands deemed to have them. Others expressed concerns about potential development of power-transmission lines and pipelines and the availability of grazing permits.
Vale BLM in the draft EIS preferred the alternative that does not designate any special management considerations for lands found to have wilderness characteristics. These are separate from Wilderness Study Areas that await management decisions by Congress.
Gonzalez said the district is finishing the final EIS, to be released to the public following reviews by the U.S. Department of the Interior and Oregon state director. Whether the preferred alternative changes is yet to be determined.
The final EIS “will talk about how we are going to handle the land we found to have wilderness characteristics, along with how we are dealing with grazing as far as permit relinquishment,” he said. It also will detail how Vale BLM will deal with off-road or off-trail use by motorized equipment.
After the final EIS is released, the public has 30 days to review it and submit protests that would provide standing to appeal a final Record of Decision. The governor’s office has 60 days to review the EIS.