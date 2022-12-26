Wind Turbines

Wind turbines turn at a wind farm. Two large projects are proposed for southern Idaho.

 EO Media Group File

Magic Valley Energy’s proposed Lava Ridge wind project will be discussed during a series of meetings this winter, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The meetings will be at BLM’s Twin Falls District Office, 2878 Addison Ave. E.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you