Magic Valley Energy’s proposed Lava Ridge wind project will be discussed during a series of meetings this winter, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Twin Falls, Idaho.
The meetings will be at BLM’s Twin Falls District Office, 2878 Addison Ave. E.
Plans for Lava Ridge call for up to 400 wind turbines, seven substations, a battery system, and collection and transmission infrastructure on about 73,000 acres of BLM land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.
The project has the potential to generate more than 1,000 megawatts of electricity. Wind projects such as Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls, which is proposed on federal land in Twin Falls County and would generate up to 800 megawatts, give the state another option to fill high demand for energy as the economy keeps growing, Magic Valley Energy said. The company is an affiliate of New York-based LS Power.
The community group Stop Lava Ridge said the project poses risks to grazing, farming, aviation and fire suppression as well as to historical and cultural sites and the environment. Impacts on health, recreation and scenic values are among the group’s other concerns.
The Lava Ridge subcommittee of the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Mountain time Jan. 25, including a public comment session at 11:15, BLM said. A review of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and alternatives is slated.
The subcommittee also will meet from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 8, with a comment session at 2:30. The anticipated focus is compiling Draft EIS information and any recommendations for the Advisory Council to consider.
The Advisory Council is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9, with comments at 3. The subcommittee is slated to present findings and any recommendations.
For information, contact MJ Byrne, state resource advisory council coordinator, 208-373-4006 or mbyrne@blm.gov.
