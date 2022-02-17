U.S. Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning on Feb. 17 appointed veteran land manager Karen Kelleher as Idaho’s new state director.
Peter Ditton, acting state director, will return to his permanent position as BLM Idaho associate state director. Ditton stepped in for John Ruhs, who retired last August.
Kelleher, who will state next month and be based in Boise, “is a true professional with decades of experience contributing to the BLM’s multiple-use mission on behalf of the American people,” Stone-Manning said in a release. “We’re excited to have Karen leading our agency forward in Idaho, strengthening and expanding our partnerships with state and community leaders and being a good neighbor.”
Kelleher will oversee about 12 million acres of public lands — nearly a quarter of Idaho’s total land area — for multiple uses including livestock grazing, mining, conservation and recreation.
She has been associate state director in BLM’s Arizona office since 2018. Earlier positions included senior adviser to BLM’s assistant secretary for land and minerals management; deputy assistant director for resources and planning; district, field and monument manager posts; environmental coordinator; and planner. She started with BLM more than 20 years ago.
Kelleher received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., and a master’s degree in environmental management from Duke University, Durham, N.C.
