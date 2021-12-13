BOISE — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management wants to buy 275 acres east of Boise.
The Alta Harris Family Foundation offered the parcel to BLM. The agency said acquiring it would help preserve intact winter range for big-game animals, enhance protection of wildlife habitat and recreational uses, and preserve open space in the Boise foothills.
Mike Williamson, a BLM spokesman in Boise, said the agency does not have a specific wildfire-related goal associated with the proposed acquisition, though buying the property would prevent future development and the expansion of the wildland-urban interface.
The agency would assume fire suppression and other related responsibilities for the parcel, which is adjacent to state-owned land and has a private road nearby.
“The big value for this property is that it is critical wintering range for mule deer and elk,” Williamson said.
Domestic sheep grazing occurs on adjacent BLM land in the Boise Foothills.
Williamson said if the the new parcel is acquired, it will be evaluated to determine if grazing would continue to take place on it, and how much. That would be part of a grazing permit renewal evaluation for the Boise Front Allotment, which the parcel borders.
“So it is possible it will be considered for sheep grazing because it is adjacent to (grazing), but that wouldn’t be determined until there was a grazing permit renewal,” he said.
Money for the purchase would come from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Williamson said the appraisal is underway and a purchase price is yet to be determined.
BLM is taking public comments through Jan. 7.
The agency said comments from members of the public, organizations and other interested parties help identify issues it may consider in the environmental assessment, which the National Environmental Policy Act requires. Officials said comments are most helpful if they refer to specific issues, resources and actions that should be analyzed.
“The scoping process is an essential part of our planning process and ensures public involvement in the decision making process,” BLM Four Rivers Field Manager Brent Ralston said in a Dec. 10 news release.