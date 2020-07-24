A Los Angeles media producer has filed a lawsuit claiming Idaho bison farmers violated a contract to create a reality television show about their lives.
The complaint alleges the owners of Bison Boys of Ammon, Idaho, delayed providing information necessary to produce the television series and ultimately ceased cooperating with David Corbett, a “successful producer” who’d contracted to develop the show.
The television show was intended to “explore the true American success story of two young bison ranchers,” the brothers Brigham and Brock Ball, and “show the public their joys and challenges, celebrate family, and feature fun, colorful characters,” the complaint said.
Last year, producer David Corbett was approached with the idea by the owners of Bison Boys — the Ball brothers, their grandfather Roger Ball and family member Tyler Porter — and signed a contract to create a “series bible” or “pitch deck” about the show, which he’d shop around to studios, networks, financiers and other entities, the complaint said.
Under this deal, Corbett would have the “exclusive right” to represent Bison Boys for a year and be paid $10,000 a month, while the owners would provide him with “information and materials,” such as interviews, photographs and biographies, the complaint said.
Corbett introduced the reality show concept to a “highly respected reality television executive,” a senior reality television agent at a talent agency and the head of a major media company, among others, and “reasonably believed that he could find an advantageous buyer,” the complaint said.
However, the owners of Bison Boys didn’t provide Corbett with the needed information to develop the show as quickly as possible and “expressed their desire to retain complete control” even after selling the series, which is “an unlikely outcome,” according to the lawsuit.
The owners also demanded that Tyler Porter, a family member, “be guaranteed a prominent position on the production team” and were reluctant to cast family members in supporting roles on the show, though this was initially intended to be a “key component,” the lawsuit said.
Bison Boys only paid Corbett for three months of work and eventually sent him a “notice of termination for breach,” alleging that he’d failed to shop the show around or write the “series bible” about the concept.
“Had Corbett not been prevented from completing performance of the contract and had successfully found a third-party to contract for production of the reality show, he would reasonably expect further fees measured by a percentage of the reality show’s budget per episode and a percentage of licensing revenues,” the complaint said.
The lawsuit seeks damages in an amount to be proven at trial, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
Capital Press was unable to reach the owners of Bison Boys for comment as of press time.