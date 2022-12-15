sm chicken.jpg (copy) (copy)

Bird flu has been found at a commercial chicken farm in Washington.

Highly pathogenic bird flu swept through a chicken barn in Franklin County, Wash., the first time the virus has infected a commercial operation in the state this year, the USDA confirmed Dec. 14.

Chickens began dying last week and others were lethargic and sick, officials said. Preliminary tests detected avian influenza, leading to a quarantine and euthanizing of the flock.

