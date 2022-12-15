Bird flu has been found at a commercial chicken farm in Washington.
Highly pathogenic bird flu swept through a chicken barn in Franklin County, Wash., the first time the virus has infected a commercial operation in the state this year, the USDA confirmed Dec. 14.
Chickens began dying last week and others were lethargic and sick, officials said. Preliminary tests detected avian influenza, leading to a quarantine and euthanizing of the flock.
Bird flu has claimed some 53.7 million birds in the U.S. this year, according to the USDA. The virus has been detected in 47 states, sparing only Louisiana, West Virginia and Hawaii.
The USDA confirmed Dec. 13 that bird flu was detected in a non-commercial flock in Columbia County, Oregon, the latest detection in that state.
The virus has struck 36 non-commercial flocks in Washington since May. The latest detection in a backyard flock was Nov. 4 in Snohomish County.
