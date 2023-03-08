Bird flu was found in a flock of domestic chickens in Bingham County, in eastern Idaho, the state Department of Agriculture said.
It was the first case of bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, in the state this year. Veterinarians are required to report positive detections to the department.
The highly contagious virus can cause high death losses of wild and domestic birds, including entire poultry flocks. It is transmitted between birds through close contact, fecal matter and sometimes as an aerosol. It is carried on objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes and boots.
Bird flu has persisted in migratory wild waterfowl since the early 2022 outbreak, creating more opportunity for domestic birds to be exposed, the department said.
“Really, the virus has never left since it has been here,” said Christie Hammons, deputy state veterinarian. It started in the eastern U.S. and moved west.
“And with it warming up, the virus is going to be able to survive longer,” she said.
But hot, dry conditions in much of the state in summer provide some relief as “the virus is not super strong. It doesn’t do well in extreme cold and extreme heat,” Hammons said.
Another busy year is expected, and biosecurity measures will be critical, she said.
Preventing waterfowl from interacting with domestic birds, limiting the number of people who interact with them, washing hands before and after handling birds, and keeping sets of clothing and tools for working with each flock are among measures ISDA recommends.
Activities where birds from multiple properties come in close contact are high-risk and discouraged, the department said. Owners should avoid public venues with birds of unknown health status, such as livestock exhibitions or bird auctions.
About 58.5 million poultry have been affected as of March 1, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
