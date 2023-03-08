Chickens (copy)

Bird flu has been found in a flock of chickens in eastern Idaho.

 123rf

Bird flu has been found in a flock of chickens in Bingham County, in eastern Idaho, the state Department of Agriculture confirmed.

It is the first case of bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, in the state this year. Veterinarians are required to report positive detections to the department.

