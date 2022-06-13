SALEM — Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to spread across Oregon, with state agriculture officials confirming the disease was recently detected in a backyard flock of ducks and geese in Polk County.
According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the flock's owner initially notified a private veterinarian following the sudden death of at least one bird. Other birds in the flock were also displaying symptoms consistent with bird flu.
The veterinarian sent a sample of the dead bird to Oregon State University, where a preliminary test came back positive for the disease. The result was confirmed by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory on June 9.
Elsewhere in Oregon, outbreaks of bird flu have been reported May 6 in Linn County and May 17 in Lane County, both in backyard poultry flocks.
A regional quarantine established in part of Lane County restricting the movement of poultry was lifted June 7 after weeks of surveillance revealed no additional cases.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the latest strain of bird flu has infected nearly 40 million poultry in 36 states. Bird flu is highly contagious, spreading easily among wild and domestic species.
Symptoms may include diarrhea, incoordination, lethargy, coughing, sneezing and sudden death, though birds may not always display outward signs of infection.
The virus can spread in various ways, including through bird-to-bird contact and by contaminated equipment, clothing and shoes of caretakers. The affected backyard flock in Polk County was known to co-mingle with wild birds at a nearby pond.
ODA encourages producers to take strict biosecurity measures to protect their flocks, such as limiting visitors, cleaning and disinfecting equipment, keeping domesticated and wild birds separated and watching closely for signs of illness.
Producers should call 503-986-4711 or 1-800-347-7028 if they have birds that appear sick or have died from respiratory or neurological disease.
