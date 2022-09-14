dj bird flu outbreaks (copy)

Highly pathogenic avian flu from wild waterfowl has been found in a domestic flock in Twin Falls, Idaho.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Twin Falls.

The case is the first among domestic poultry in the state since May.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you