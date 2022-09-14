The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Twin Falls.
The case is the first among domestic poultry in the state since May.
Migrating geese and ducks carry the virus, which can spread to domestic birds. It also can be carried on clothing and equipment.
Wild birds carried the virus through summer but it was not found in poultry and domestic birds due to the hot, dry weather, said Christie Hammons, deputy state veterinarian at the department.
“Now that it’s cooler, it’s going to survive longer in the environment and enable that transmission,” she said.
Poultry owners should reinforce biosecurity measures and prevent wild waterfowl from interacting with domestic birds, according to the department. They should also avoid public venues, such as livestock exhibitions or bird auctions, where domestic poultry may come in contact with infected birds.
Recommended biosecurity measures include having dedicated tools and clothing for each flock, washing hands before and after handling birds, and limiting how many people interact with them.
Decreased appetite and activity, respiratory difficulty and dark combs and wattles are among the signs of infection. Flock owners who see symptoms should contact the department. Veterinarians are also required to report outbreaks.
