Farmers who raise hogs should boost their biosecurity precautions against African swine fever as USDA officials heighten efforts to prevent the disease from entering the U.S.
Producers should also keep other people and swine, particularly feral hogs, away from their pigs, said Jack Shere, associate administrator for veterinary services at USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
"Anybody that has any type of swine, be it a pot-bellied pig, a show pig they raise for the county fair, or a large producer — everybody's at risk, and everybody needs to take the same steps to prevent this disease from getting to them," Shere said. "It doesn't matter if it's your pet pot-belled pig in a pen outside or a huge production facility of 3,000 to 4,000 swine. Both need to protect themselves."
Shere provided an update on efforts to combat African swine fever in the U.S. and abroad in an Oct. 13 webinar.
If the disease takes hold among feral hogs, U.S. producers won't be able to raise pigs outdoors, he said.
Biosecurity extends to clothing and equipment, which should be cleaned and disinfected. Farmers should make sure they don't have workers who also have pigs, Shere said.
Up to 1 million hogs are transported by truck every day, heading to 17 different states. About 30% of U.S. hogs are exported.
If the disease were detected in the U.S., it would cost the swine industry $5 billion the first year, and at least $80 billion over five to 10 years, not including the impact to support industries, Shere said.
In the event of an outbreak, USDA plans for an immediate 72-hour stop of hog movement while it conducts animal movement tracing and assists infected farms.
Re-opening exports would require the ability to reassure customers that the U.S. knows where the disease has been and where it's not, Shere said.
The slaughter slowdown in 2020 showed the industry has the ability to hold hogs for a short time, he said.
In 2018, the disease decimated the hog population in China, the world's largest swine producer.
In July 2021, he disease reached the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where USDA has been helping with resources and eradication efforts.
Because of those nations' close proximity to the U.S., APHIS established a protection zone, increased surveillance of swine herds and slaughter in those countries and worked to eliminate feral hogs and pot-bellied pigs "escaped or released" in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
"Haiti has no resources," Shere said. "They have no electricity, no ability to provide gasoline at times for their surveillance effort. ... This is probably a problem in Haiti that does not rank highly in the list of problems Haiti has to face. They have a lot of work to do on other social and economic issues in that country, and African swine fever is not that high on the list."
APHIS is inspecting any flights from the Dominican Republic and Haiti for increased risk in pork or pork products, Shere said. Several thousand pounds of product are confiscated each month.
Passengers inadvertently bringing pork products into the country is the biggest risk, he said. The virus moves easily in uncured sausage and other products.
"Even a sandwich that's disposed of has been indicated as a method of moving the virus across France," he said.
APHIS has ramped up education efforts in those countries.
APHS has increased surveillance for any sick pigs in the mainland U.S., too, Shere said. Any sick pig lab samples or dead feral swine are tested for classical swine fever and African swine fever. Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama are high-risk areas for feral swine.
African swine fever looks like other swine diseases, Shere said. He advises pork producers to contact a veterinarian, foreign animal disease diagnostician or APHIS if they see something different, or have higher pig mortality than they're used to.
"People know their hogs, they see them every day, they're the experts," he said.
The virus has changed — it's not so easily detected, Shere said. The disease has 20 variations. The more virulent versions that rapidly kill pigs are the most easily detected. Some pigs may get sick or be off their feed, but take longer to die.
A misconception is that a pig exposed to the disease could survive or get well, he said. A vaccine is in the works, but it's not yet ready.
"Any pig that tests positive for African swine fever ... the bottom line is, our tool for eradication is elimination," he said.
