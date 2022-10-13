Pig on a farm

USDA officials are redoubling efforts to prevent African swine flu from spreading into the U.S.

Farmers who raise hogs should boost their biosecurity precautions against African swine fever as USDA officials heighten efforts to prevent the disease from entering the U.S.

Producers should also keep other people and swine, particularly feral hogs, away from their pigs, said Jack Shere, associate administrator for veterinary services at USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

