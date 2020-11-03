The USDA wants to release a parasitic fungus from Europe to help subdue the bearded creeper, a rangeland weed that’s infested several Western states.
The leaf-spotting fungus Ramularia crupinae specifically targets the invasive weed, Crupina vulgaris, which is found in several sites in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California. The weed is also known as common cropina, false saw-wort and starry scabious.
As part of its proposal to unleash the fungus, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has issued an environmental assessment that’s determined the biological control wouldn’t have “non-target effects” on other plant species.
“Effective biological control of common crupina will have beneficial effects for federal, state, local and private weed management programs, and may result in a long-term, non-damaging method to assist in the control of common crupina,” the assessment concluded.
While herbicides and tillage are effective in controlling the weed, infestations of the plant can be tough to recognize because it tends to blend in among other species on rangelands and pastures, the document said.
Also, herbicides must be applied repeatedly for three or four years to eliminate the weed’s seed bank and the chemicals can be difficult to spray in inaccessible and rugged terrain while also negatively affecting non-target species, according to the agency.
Although the bearded creeper hasn’t spread as pervasively as some other rangeland weeds since it was introduced — likely by Spanish shepherds in the 1930s — the plant reduces “quality of forage as it displaces other species” and the “potential for large, dense populations throughout the United States is considerable,” the USDA said.
In nature, the parasitic fungus stows away in infected plant debris over the winter, then is “liberated” by wind or rain that allow spores to spread onto healthy plants.
Studies in France have found the fungus “causes significant damage to infected plants,” with about 40% of them dying and the number of seeds decreasing by 52%, according to the environmental assessment.
Even so, it’s possible “this agent may not be successful in reducing common crupina populations in the contiguous United States,” since greenhouse tests may not account for how the fungus will behave under field conditions, the document said. Globally, the success rate for such biological controls of weeds is about 33%.
If the fungus does reduce the weed’s prevalence, that would improve pasture and rangeland quality because the bearded creeper isn’t palatable to livestock, according to USDA. Native plants may also benefit from its absence, increasing biodiversity to the benefit of sensitive salamander species.