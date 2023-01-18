Cattle.jpg

A proposal in the Oregon Legislature would remove the state's brucellosis vaccine requirement for beef cattle. 

 S. John Collins/EO Media Group File

SALEM — Oregon ranchers would no longer be required to vaccinate beef cows for brucellosis under a proposal in the state legislature. 

Brucellosis is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes spontaneous abortions in cattle. It can be passed to humans, typically by consuming unpasteurized milk or undercooked meat from infected animals. 

