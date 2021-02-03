Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House to allow retail quantities of meat processed under state inspection to be sold across state lines through e-commerce.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Rep Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, introduced the Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transactions (Direct) Act last week to provide producers and local processors more options to market directly to consumers.
The bill would amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to allow processors, butchers or other retailers to sell retail quantities that have been state inspected across state lines as long as the transactions were facilitated over the internet, said Tanner Beymer, director of government affairs and market regulatory policy for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
The legislation was originally introduced in the last Congress, he said during the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
“Ultimately what we’re trying to do here with this is allow some of these small processors who have really played a critical role in keeping the beef supply chain moving throughout the COVID crisis a little bit of relief,” he said.
The retail quantity for beef translates to 300 pounds, so roughly a quarter or maybe even a side on some smaller steers, he said.
Jake Feddes, a Montana cattle producer and owner of Feddes Family Meats, said it would expand his markets substantially.
“It gives us an opportunity to really supply people out of the state of Montana with what I would consider, you know, higher quality beef than what they can get going to the grocery store,” he said.
He said he probably averages 10 to 15 messages a week on his website from people all over the country wanting to order his beef. Montana’s state inspection is equal to federal standards, but he can’t sell product across state lines, he said.
State-inspected beef can be shipped across state lines if the state participates in the Cooperative Interstate Shipping program administered by USDA, but the program doesn’t meet the needs of all states, Beymer said.
“It all kind of comes back to food safety,” he said.
State facilities have to meet the federal standard. But, currently, if an adulterated product were to enter the marketplace, the origin state has no recall authority once it’s shipped across state lines, he said.
“And that creates a big problem, especially in terms of consumer confidence,” he said.
That’s why NCBA is so dedicated to this particular legislation, because it is direct to consumer. And in small retail quantities, adulterated product could be very easily traceable, he said.
Feddes said that’s why he’s 100% on board with the e-commerce only provision.
“It would give us the ability to do a recall if that were necessary, and I think that’s a huge piece of this legislation,” he said
It would allow the industry to maintain high consumer confidence in these products through state-inspected facilities, he said.
Beymer said the DIRECT Act is just one piece of legislation NCBA is pursuing to expand opportunities for small and very small processors and expand beef processing capacity in the U.S.